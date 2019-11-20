    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Be Replaced By Yeh Hai Chahatein; Divyanka-Karan To Introduce Abrar-Sargun

      Star Plus' popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, that stars Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel in the lead, has been entertaining the audiences for over five years. There have been on and off speculations of the show going off air. But neither the actors nor the makers confirmed the rumours of the show going off air. Yet again, there are reports of the show going off air. It is being said that YHM will be replaced by its spin-off Yeh Hai Chahatein.

      Recently, we had revealed that Gathbandhan fame Abrar Qazi and Tantra actress Sargun Kaur have been finalised to play the lead roles. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Parul Chahun will be seen playing a negative role. As per the latest report, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actors Divyanka and Karan will be introducing Abrar and Sargun to the audiences as the former couple bid goodbye.

      As per a Pinkvilla report, the story will be taken forward by the new cast. The new show might get the 10.30 PM time-slot.

      A source was quoted by Pinkvilla as saying, "The story of the show has been reworked multiple times. Earlier, the story was supposed to be based on a mature relationship shared by the father of a teenager. However, with no takers for it, the story has been tweaked to suit the current generation. However, the final plot hasn't been divulged as yet."

      Karan confirmed the news to India-forums and said, "Yes, we have shot a promo with the female lead of Yeh Hai Chahatein but I can't reveal the details about the same."

      It is being said that since the show is going off air this December, the makers are planning a happy ending. Apparently, Aly Goni, who played the role of Romi Bhalla, will return to the show. The actor confirmed the same and said that they are sorting the dates for the same.

      Also Read: Karan Patel Is BACK On Yeh Hai Mohabbatein; Reacts To Reports Of The Show Going Off Air

