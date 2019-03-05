Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To End; Divyanka Hits 10M Followers; Bharti On Sidhu’s Return & More TV Snippets

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air

As per IWMBuzz report, "This very long-running series (Dec 2013 start) starring Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel had been under-performing for a while now. And now with Star engaged in a neck to neck fight with Colors, the channel is getting strict with numbers. Hence, they have decided to pull the plug off."

Here’s What Divyanka Has To Say

As per Spotboye report, the show might go off air by next month. But the official confirmation of the same is yet to be made. When Divyanka was asked regarding the same, she said, "They haven't announced anything officially to the actors at least."

Internet Wala Love Axed Overnight!

Internet Wala Love which stars Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma in the lead roles, was launched in August last year. The channel has decided to pull the plug on it, which seems to be like an overnight move. The last episode will be aired on March 8. Interestingly, the show will move to another channel!

Divyanka Tripathi Hits 10 Million Followers

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress Divyanka Tripathi had 9 Million followers on Instagram last month. In just one month, the actress has reached the 10 million mark! This makes her the first television celebrity to hit 10M followers!

Divyanka Elated

The actress shared a picture and wrote, "Few moments leave you speechless, yet you want to say thousands of words! Maybe in short I can say that this happiness was nothing if you 1Cr didn't join your cords with me. It's not the number that makes me smile, it's the organic flow of love between us, it's the fact that- we are #OneBigFatFamily now! Thank you and congratulations to those who always want the best for me. Love, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Special thanks to @_k_kanchana for arranging this surprise while sitting in Sri Lanka! #10Million #SurpriseDecoration #FanLove." - (sic)

Renuka Shahane & Ashutosh Rana Team Up For A Show!

For the first time, the husband-wife jodi of Ashutosh Rana and Renuka Shahane will be seen hosting a TV show, which has a strong social message. Apparently, they will be seen together on one of the episodes of Savdhaan India.

Mona Singh Showers Maasi Love On Ekta’s Son!

Recently, Mona Singh, who is a good friend of Ekta Kapoor, met Ekta Kapoor's son, Ravie. The actress had Ravie in her arms, while Ekta shot a video. In the video, Mona is seen telling, "Teri mummy yaar, content creator," and then she adds, "Koi drama karega, potty karega." She further adds, "Next episode, we will clean your potty." Ekta captioned the video as, "Maaasi love!!"

Keith-Rochelle Their Wedding Anniversary

Keith Sequeira and Rochelle Rao are celebrating their first wedding anniversary. The couple shared pictures and videos from the wedding with beautiful captions. Keith wrote, "Can't believe it's been a year, time has flown by just too quick with you @rochellerao ...you are my best, my deepest ❤️ ... don't know how I could have made it this year without you my rock ...."

Bharti Singh On Navjot Singh Sidhu’s Return

When asked about Sidhu, she told Pinkvilla, "Regarding Sidhu ji, I had gotten a lot of call even then [when he was asked to leave the show] and I was like what can I say? I am myself not there in two episodes. So, I am not aware if he will be making a comeback on the show. For us, Sidhu ji and Archana ji are no different. Archana ji has at many levels filled the space of Sidhu ji. She also laughs a lot. I have immense respect for both. I started my career with Sidhu ji and Archana ji encouraged me thereon. So for me if both are there in the show, nothing better."

Somi Khan Account Hacked

Apparently, Somi Khan's account was hacked on Saturday night and all her pictures were deleted. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant has decided to file a complaint with the Cyber Cell department. Meanwhile, her sister Saba Khan wrote, "This is to inform you all that Somi Khan's Instagram is hacked. So please be aware if someone is spreading any wrong information or news through her hacked account."

Tinaa Dattaa Refuses To Talk About Mohit Malhotra!

The readers are aware of Tinaa and Mohit's controversy. As per the latest report, the actress refused to talk about it. A source close to Mohit told TOI, "Tina and Mohit aren't comfortable talking about it right now. They have had a meeting today with the production house and looks like things are under wrap. The production house will soon release an official statement and only then they can talk about anything to get and give a clear picture But as of now both the actors have decided to stay away from commenting."