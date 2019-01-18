Yeh Hai Mohabbatein To Go Off Air In April; Its Spin-off To Replace The Show!

Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel's Yeh Hai Mohabbatein is one of the popular and long running shows on Star Plus. The show had been in top slot since a long time. But from past few months, the show has vanished from the TRP chart. The makers are trying their best to get the show back to the top slot by introducing interesting twists. New characters and popular actors were introduced on the show, but in vain. The show has managed decent TRPs and has good online viewers. Last year there were rumours of the show going off air in November, which didn't happen!

There were also speculations that the show will go off air in February, and the makers might come up with the spin-off. But there were no official confirmations regarding the same.

The show continued to air and recently we saw Abhishek Verma, who played the role of Adi and was killed by Ishita, re-entered the show as Yug! Just when we thought the show might go on for long time, there are speculations that the show will be shut down in April!

According to Bollywoodlife report, the channel has pulled the plug on the show and the final call on its fate has been taken. The source was quoted by the entertainment portal as saying, "The series will go off-air in April end and the production has been informed through an official letter."

As far as spin-off is concerned, it seems that the makers are already planning to replace Yeh Hai Mohabbatein with its spin-off. It is being said that the makers are finalising the team, and once it is done, the casting will begin. The spin-off will focus on the life of Raman and Ishita's grown-up daughter, Pihu (Ruhanika Dhawan).

Stay locked to this space for the latest news of the show.

