Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Actress Divya Bhatnagar Marries Longtime Boyfriend Gagan

Divya & Gagan Tie The Knot

Divya captioned one of the pictures, "WE MADE IT ❤️." Sharing two other pictures, the actress wrote, "Blessed 🙏," and "Pour Wine 🍷 His last name is Mine ❤️." - (sic)

A Simple Wedding

About the wedding, the actress told TOI, "We wanted a simple wedding without any taam-jhaam and so, we only invited a handful of close friends on our big day. We performed all rituals, including mehendi, haldi and the chooda ceremony."

Divya & Gagan Have Been In Relationship For 5 Years

Divya and Gagan have been in relationship for five years. She added that everything happened suddenly. The actress revealed that their families weren't present at the wedding as it was inter-cast marriage and they didn't approve of their relationship. She also added that they tried their best to convince them, especially her mom as she was against their marriage, but in vain.

The Actress Says...

"Gagan and I have faced a lot of hurdles as our families did not approve of our relationship. Every time we thought of tying the knot, we would face a new obstacle. We got engaged in 2015, without our families present to solemnise the ceremony."

Divya Was Extremely Emotional

The actress further told the leading daily that she was extremely emotional as neither of their families were present at the wedding. She had always dreamt of ‘big fat shaadi', but they had to opt for a simple ceremony as their families were not in approval of their marriage. In order to lighten up their mood, they decided to strike a pose for cameras wearing sunglasses.