English
    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohena Singh Gets Engaged In Goa; Mohsin, Shivangi & Others Attend

    By
    |

    Last year, we saw many actors getting married. The wedding season continues as a few popular actresses from the television industry are all tie the knot this year! Mohena Kumari Singh, who plays the role of Kriti on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is all set to tie the knot, this year. She had revealed that she would be taking a long break post her wedding. The actress had also revealed that she is getting engaged this month (February). Finally, the day has arrived! The actress got engaged to Suyash Rawat today (February 9, 2019), in Goa.

    The actress close friends and family members attended Mohena's engagement ceremony. Check out #SuMoKiSagai pictures!

    Mohena Gets Engaged

    Looks like the actress had two engagement ceremonies. In the first engagement ceremony, the actress wore blue sari while Suyash wore an orange-coloured sherwani.

    Mohena Engaged To Suyash

    Apparently, Suyash is from political field. The first engagement ceremony was graced by family members and close friends which includes Mohena's choreographer friends - Kriti Mahesh, Shampa and others. Going by their Instagram pictures, looks like the couple and their friends had a gala time!

    #SuMoKiSagai

    The second ceremony was recently held and the actress looked gorgeous in beige-coloured floral lehenga along with beautiful jewellery. Suyash's dress matched with Mohena's attire.

    Suyash Goes Down His Knee For Mohena

    In one of the videos shared by Mohena's friend, Suyash can be seen going down his knee to make Mohena wear the ring. Well, going by the pictures, we must say that the couple looked adorable together.

    YRKKH Actors At Mohena’s Engagement

    Mohena's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai co-actors and friends, Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Swati Chitnis, Rishi Dev, Ali Hasan and Gaurav Wadwa graced Mohena and Suyash's engagement ceremony.

    Mohsin, Rishi & Gaurav

    One of Mohena's friends shared a picture of her mother snapped with Mohsin, Gaurav and Rishi at Mohena's engagement and captioned it as, "Clearly, my mom is having the time of her life!"

    Mohsin & Shivangi

    In a picture (collage) that is doing rounds on social media, Mohsin was seen wearing peach-white suit and white pant, while Shivangi looked gorgeous in white floral attire.

    Story first published: Saturday, February 9, 2019, 23:35 [IST]
