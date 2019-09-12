English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Creates History: Mohsin, Shivangi & Team Party Hard At Rajan Shahi’s Home

    By
    |

    Director's Kut Productions' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai created history as the show completed 3,000 episodes. On this special occasion, the entire team partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's residence. There was also a private screening of their show.

    The actors clicked a lot of pictures and videos, and shared them on their social media. Well, going by the pictures and the videos, we must say that the team had a blast! Take a look.

    Actors Have A Blast At Rajan Shahi's House

    Actors Have A Blast At Rajan Shahi's House

    Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Ali Hasan, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chintis and other actors partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's house.

    Shivangi & Mohsin With Rajan Shahi

    Shivangi & Mohsin With Rajan Shahi

    While Kartik looked handsome in a white shirt with a jacket and denims, Shivangi looked beautiful in a methi-coloured dress. The duo posed with producer Rajan Shahi.

    Cake Cutting Ceremony

    Cake Cutting Ceremony

    There was a cake cutting ceremony. In a video shared by Director's Kut Productions, Mohsin was seen dancing his heart out to the song, 'Pyaar mil jaye' from the show.

    Shivangi Writes…

    Shivangi Writes…

    Shivangi shared a special video and captioned it, "Congratulations to the entire team #yrkkh. I really feel fortunate to be an integral part of yrkkh and blessed to work with such a great team.. Thankyou @rajan.shahi.543 sir for everything...I will always make you proud.. LoveYouYRKKH3000 @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction ❤❤❤Congratulations again.. #3000." - (sic)

    YRKKH Creates History

    YRKKH Creates History

    Mohsin also shared the video and wrote, "First time In the History of Indian Television A show copletes 3000 Episodes!!! YEH RISHTA TEAM started shooting on 11th September 2008 and exactly 11 years later on 11th Sep. 2019...We feel SO blessed ! Every single person infront and behind the camera have worked day n night right from d 1st day to make this happen. THANKYOU RAJANSIR FOR DREAMING OF SOMETHING SO MASSIVE AND FOR LETTING US BE A PART OF THAT DREAM." - (sic)

    Ali Is Grateful To Be A Part Of YRKKH

    Ali Is Grateful To Be A Part Of YRKKH

    Ali Hasan shared the video and captioned it, "A once in a lifetime opportunity....and I am extremely grateful to the universe for making me a part of it. The 3000 episodes ...#iloveyou3000 #yrkkh @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction." - (sic)

    Team Enjoys The Screening Of The 3,000th Episode

    Team Enjoys The Screening Of The 3,000th Episode

    The team enjoyed watching the 3,000th episode together at the producer's home. Director's Kut Productions shared a few videos of the same on social media.

    View this post on Instagram

    All set for the 3000th episode at @rajan.shahi.543's residence. #loveyouyrkkh3000episode

    A post shared by Directors Kut Production (@directorskutproduction) on Sep 11, 2019 at 9:20am PDT

    View this post on Instagram

    momo❤❤😍 please like, share and comment follow for updates #kaira #kairav #kairavforever #kairaislove #shivin #shivangijoshi #khanmohsinkhan #kairaromanticmoment #kairasekairav #kartik #naira #shivi #momo #couplegoals #loveislyf #togetherforever

    A post shared by kairav forever❤ (@kairavforever) on Sep 12, 2019 at 5:28am PDT

    (Images Source: Instagram)

    Most Read: Bigg Boss 13: Female Voice To Give Instructions; Salman Khan's Show To Have TWO Finales?

    More YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI News

    Story first published: Thursday, September 12, 2019, 18:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 12, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue