Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Creates History: Mohsin, Shivangi & Team Party Hard At Rajan Shahi’s Home
Director's Kut Productions' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai created history as the show completed 3,000 episodes. On this special occasion, the entire team partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's residence. There was also a private screening of their show.
The actors clicked a lot of pictures and videos, and shared them on their social media. Well, going by the pictures and the videos, we must say that the team had a blast! Take a look.
Actors Have A Blast At Rajan Shahi's House
Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Ali Hasan, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chintis and other actors partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's house.
Shivangi & Mohsin With Rajan Shahi
While Kartik looked handsome in a white shirt with a jacket and denims, Shivangi looked beautiful in a methi-coloured dress. The duo posed with producer Rajan Shahi.
Cake Cutting Ceremony
There was a cake cutting ceremony. In a video shared by Director's Kut Productions, Mohsin was seen dancing his heart out to the song, 'Pyaar mil jaye' from the show.
Shivangi Writes…
Shivangi shared a special video and captioned it, "Congratulations to the entire team #yrkkh. I really feel fortunate to be an integral part of yrkkh and blessed to work with such a great team.. Thankyou @rajan.shahi.543 sir for everything...I will always make you proud.. LoveYouYRKKH3000 @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction ❤❤❤Congratulations again.. #3000." - (sic)
YRKKH Creates History
Mohsin also shared the video and wrote, "First time In the History of Indian Television A show copletes 3000 Episodes!!! YEH RISHTA TEAM started shooting on 11th September 2008 and exactly 11 years later on 11th Sep. 2019...We feel SO blessed ! Every single person infront and behind the camera have worked day n night right from d 1st day to make this happen. THANKYOU RAJANSIR FOR DREAMING OF SOMETHING SO MASSIVE AND FOR LETTING US BE A PART OF THAT DREAM." - (sic)
Ali Is Grateful To Be A Part Of YRKKH
Ali Hasan shared the video and captioned it, "A once in a lifetime opportunity....and I am extremely grateful to the universe for making me a part of it. The 3000 episodes ...#iloveyou3000 #yrkkh @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction." - (sic)
Team Enjoys The Screening Of The 3,000th Episode
The team enjoyed watching the 3,000th episode together at the producer's home. Director's Kut Productions shared a few videos of the same on social media.
All set for the 3000th episode at @rajan.shahi.543's residence. #loveyouyrkkh3000episode
momo❤❤😍
