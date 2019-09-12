Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Creates History: Mohsin, Shivangi & Team Party Hard At Rajan Shahi’s Home

Actors Have A Blast At Rajan Shahi's House

Shivangi Joshi, Mohsin Khan, Ali Hasan, Pankhuri Awasthy, Sachin Tyagi, Swati Chintis and other actors partied hard at producer Rajan Shahi's house.

Shivangi & Mohsin With Rajan Shahi

While Kartik looked handsome in a white shirt with a jacket and denims, Shivangi looked beautiful in a methi-coloured dress. The duo posed with producer Rajan Shahi.

Cake Cutting Ceremony

There was a cake cutting ceremony. In a video shared by Director's Kut Productions, Mohsin was seen dancing his heart out to the song, 'Pyaar mil jaye' from the show.

Shivangi Writes…

Shivangi shared a special video and captioned it, "Congratulations to the entire team #yrkkh. I really feel fortunate to be an integral part of yrkkh and blessed to work with such a great team.. Thankyou @rajan.shahi.543 sir for everything...I will always make you proud.. LoveYouYRKKH3000 @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction ❤❤❤Congratulations again.. #3000." - (sic)

YRKKH Creates History

Mohsin also shared the video and wrote, "First time In the History of Indian Television A show copletes 3000 Episodes!!! YEH RISHTA TEAM started shooting on 11th September 2008 and exactly 11 years later on 11th Sep. 2019...We feel SO blessed ! Every single person infront and behind the camera have worked day n night right from d 1st day to make this happen. THANKYOU RAJANSIR FOR DREAMING OF SOMETHING SO MASSIVE AND FOR LETTING US BE A PART OF THAT DREAM." - (sic)

Ali Is Grateful To Be A Part Of YRKKH

Ali Hasan shared the video and captioned it, "A once in a lifetime opportunity....and I am extremely grateful to the universe for making me a part of it. The 3000 episodes ...#iloveyou3000 #yrkkh @rajan.shahi.543 @directorskutproduction." - (sic)

Team Enjoys The Screening Of The 3,000th Episode

The team enjoyed watching the 3,000th episode together at the producer's home. Director's Kut Productions shared a few videos of the same on social media.