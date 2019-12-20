Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans Share Shivangi-Mohsin's Cute PICS To Celebrate #1000EpisodesOfKaira

Tisha

"Heartiest Congratulations to SHIVIN for completing #1000EpisodesOfKaira What a wonderful and beautiful journey it has been for SHIVIN /Kaira throughout the years.😭😍❤️ So happy and Proud of you 😘❤️ @shivangijoshi10 @momo_mohsin."

❤Sonali❤

"Nd here is the 1000th episode of Kaira😍but the charm of this couple is still same from first day🤗 Kaira has become a brand..truly couple goals😘 Congratulations #shivin for this huge milestone💥its all bcoz ur hardwork n dedication..love u guys❤ #1000EpisodesOfKaira #yrkkh."

Mahamkhan

"Yahan wahan hai tu mujhme rawa hai tu 🥰💗🥰... the two gorgeous human who brings smile on many faces just by being onscreen together 😇.. celebrating 1000 episodes of purity n love 💕... #1000EpisodesOfKaira 💗🥰😘❤️... n it's just the beginning 😍 #Yrkkh."

M²

"Laughed, cried, got emotional, got annoyed. Along with Kaira, we fans have lived their journey. As they fell for each other, we fell for them, a little more everyday. Happy 1000 to @momo_mohsin @shivangijoshi10 and to us 🌟 #1000EpisodesofKaira #TheJourneyofLove #Kaira #YRKKH."

A𝒚𝒖𝒔𝒉𝒊.

"From strangers to soulmates they have had an amazing journey and will continue having one. The way these two characters are written and performed is truly one of ITV's best ever #1000EpisodesOfKaira."

Mohsin, Shivangi Thank Fans For Their Love

Meanwhile, Mohsin and Shivangi were showered with gifts from their fans. The duo also was seen cutting the cake while the team cheered them. The couple was ecstatic and thanked their fans for all the love.

Mohsin, Shivangi & Team Celebrate #1000EpisodesOfKaira

Also, to treat their fans, the makers planned a special romantic sequence. Director's Kut Productions had shared pictures of Shivangi and Moshin sharing intimate moment in a dance. The duo looked perfect in white attire - Shivangi donned white anarkali and had curled her hair, while Mohsin looked dapper in white shirt with black pant.