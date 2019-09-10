Yeh Rishta Fans Slam Rajan Shahi For Not Including Hina In 3K Episodes Completion Special Video!
It's a big day for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the show will be completing 3000 episodes tomorrow (September 11). The cast and crew of the show are extremely happy about the same. Recently, the producer Rajan Shahi, shared a special video which had pictures of the team and captioned, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI O TO 3000 #A JOURNEY WITH A TEAM # YRKKH IS GODS BLESSED SHOW BECAUSE OF THE POSITIVITY OF TEAM # KAL AAJ AUR KAL. THU THU THU." - (sic)
Although fans congratulated the team and the producer for creating history, they weren't happy as the video didn't have even a single picture of Hina Khan or Karan Mehra. The viewers are of the opinion that although Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kartik and Naira) have taken over the show, Hina and Karan (Akshara and Naitik) had ruled the show for eight long years! They felt bad that they were not given any credit. Take a look at fans comments!
Fans Commets: Jaiswalkajol
"Without Akshara Naitik ye 3000 episode jo aap celebrate kar rahe wo kabhi na hote h thanks to Hina jisne 8 year jo ye serial Kiya warna aaj ki date Mai koi b actor itna time ek serial Ko nahi dete jo ki television ki itne badi actor ho so at least aap unke ek photo to video Mai add kar sakte the." - (sic)
Nayana.jadav.54
"Sir aapko hina khan ka bhi pic lena chaiye jyada bcz starting ki sab episodes unke hi the @rajan.shahi.543." - (sic)
Kushijain137
"@realhinakhan @realkaranmehra Who gave 8yrs to the show , who did 2200+ episodes , who r the soul of yrkkh are not included in this video or journey WHY? #gethinain3000partyofyrkkh #getkaranin3000partyofyrkkh @rajan.shahi.543" - (sic)
Bhavya & Iamurs
Bhavyasree02: Congratulations but where is Hina and Karan pic sir they gave 8 years for this show - (sic)
Iamurs108: 😂😂😂hina khan ki ek pic bhi ni daali kyo bhyi😈😠😤😤@rajan.shahi.543 - (sic)
Supriya_w
"@rajan.shahi.543 sir ghr tabhi tikta hai jb uska base strong ho aur #yrkkh ka base @realhinakhan and @realkaranmehra hai .. plz don't forget that." - (sic)
Swagatika_aksheen
"Its not fair sir.. we know shivangi & mohasin r the rockstar of yrkkh...but hina khan & karan mehera r also backbone of yrkkh..but u r not mention any where of their name..without them u cannt reach the 3000 episodes..." - (sic)
Angelaks.urs
"@rajan.shahi.543 Pleasebe thankful to @realhinakhan & @realkaranmehra without them show would not be possible to reach the milestone 🤗" - (sic)
Aramlal_2000
"Indeed thu on you. @realhinakhan and @realkaranmehra and all the other Co actors of that time are the ones who made it possible to get 2200 episodes. They are the stars. Not @shivangijoshi18 and @khan_mohsinkhan. They just continued the story very very badly." - (sic)
View this post on Instagram
YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI O TO 3000 #A JOURNEY WITH A TEAM # YRKKH IS GODS BLESSED SHOW BECAUSE OF THE POSITIVITY OF TEAM # KAL AAJ AUR KAL THU THU THU
A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543) on Sep 8, 2019 at 12:23pm PDT
Most Read: Gul Khan Confirms NO Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 4, Ishqbaaz 2 Or Tanhaiyan 2 As Of Now