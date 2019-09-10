English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Fans Slam Rajan Shahi For Not Including Hina In 3K Episodes Completion Special Video!

    By
    |

    It's a big day for Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai as the show will be completing 3000 episodes tomorrow (September 11). The cast and crew of the show are extremely happy about the same. Recently, producer Rajan Shahi, shared a special video which had pictures of the team and captioned it, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI O TO 3000 #A JOURNEY WITH A TEAM # YRKKH IS GODS BLESSED SHOW BECAUSE OF THE POSITIVITY OF TEAM # KAL AAJ AUR KAL. THU THU THU." - (sic)

    Although fans congratulated the team and the producer for creating history, they weren't happy as the video didn't have even a single picture of Hina Khan or Karan Mehra. The viewers are of the opinion that although Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi (Kartik and Naira) have taken over the show, Hina and Karan (Akshara and Naitik) ruled the show for eight long years! They felt bad that they were not given any credit. Take a look at fan comments!

    Fan Comments: Jaiswalkajol

    Fan Comments: Jaiswalkajol

    "Without Akshara Naitik ye 3000 episode jo aap celebrate kar rahe wo kabhi na hote h thanks to Hina jisne 8 year jo ye serial Kiya warna aaj ki date Mai koi b actor itna time ek serial Ko nahi dete jo ki television ki itne badi actor ho so at least aap unke ek photo to video Mai add kar sakte the." - (sic)

    Nayana.jadav.54

    Nayana.jadav.54

    "Sir aapko hina khan ka bhi pic lena chaiye jyada bcz starting ki sab episodes unke hi the @rajan.shahi.543." - (sic)

    Kushijain137

    Kushijain137

    "@realhinakhan @realkaranmehra Who gave 8yrs to the show , who did 2200+ episodes , who r the soul of yrkkh are not included in this video or journey WHY? #gethinain3000partyofyrkkh #getkaranin3000partyofyrkkh @rajan.shahi.543" - (sic)

    Bhavya & Iamurs

    Bhavya & Iamurs

    Bhavyasree02: Congratulations but where is Hina and Karan pic sir they gave 8 years for this show - (sic)

    Iamurs108: 😂😂😂hina khan ki ek pic bhi ni daali kyo bhyi😈😠😤😤@rajan.shahi.543 - (sic)

    Supriya_w

    Supriya_w

    "@rajan.shahi.543 sir ghr tabhi tikta hai jb uska base strong ho aur #yrkkh ka base @realhinakhan and @realkaranmehra hai .. plz don't forget that." - (sic)

    Swagatika_aksheen

    Swagatika_aksheen

    "Its not fair sir.. we know shivangi & mohasin r the rockstar of yrkkh...but hina khan & karan mehera r also backbone of yrkkh..but u r not mention any where of their name..without them u cannt reach the 3000 episodes..." - (sic)

    Angelaks.urs

    Angelaks.urs

    "@rajan.shahi.543 Pleasebe thankful to @realhinakhan & @realkaranmehra without them show would not be possible to reach the milestone 🤗" - (sic)

    Aramlal_2000

    Aramlal_2000

    "Indeed thu on you. @realhinakhan and @realkaranmehra and all the other Co actors of that time are the ones who made it possible to get 2200 episodes. They are the stars. Not @shivangijoshi18 and @khan_mohsinkhan. They just continued the story very very badly." - (sic)

    View this post on Instagram

    YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI O TO 3000 #A JOURNEY WITH A TEAM # YRKKH IS GODS BLESSED SHOW BECAUSE OF THE POSITIVITY OF TEAM # KAL AAJ AUR KAL THU THU THU

    A post shared by Rajan Shahi (@rajan.shahi.543) on

    Most Read: Gul Khan Confirms NO Iss Pyaar Ko Kya Naam Doon 4, Ishqbaaz 2 Or Tanhaiyan 2 As Of Now

    More YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI News

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue