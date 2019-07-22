Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Fans Upset With Current Track; #WeWantKairaOnly Trends On Twitter!

Kairaxfandom

"We have no problem of kaira having misunderstandings bcoz we know they solve them in their own way.yeah it may take time but we are ok with it. But there should be no scope of any other person between them we wont tolerate it @KalraRomesh #WeWantKairaOnly." - (sic)

Amyxcreations

"End this third angle track! The intensity, purity, chemistry, magic and power is only kaira. We don't want forced marriage and rituals. #WeWantKairaOnly." - (sic)

@Angelic_fiercee

"You know what is the speciality of this show?It was that they never dragged any track beyond limit. It was the positivity of this show.But it feels that you all have also forgotten that in the race of trp.Please we don't want this marriage drama.We want kaira. #WeWantKairaOnly." - (sic)

Shivin Love

"Kaira love each other the most. Their love is the purest. They love each other, share their happiness and sorrows with each other, fight with with each other, apologise for their mistakes but never let anyone come between them.Please end third angle #yrkkh #WeWantKairaOnly." - (sic)

Vania

"We had to bear this unnecessary separation, drama & a face off between kaira that should have already happened. but we ain't gonna bear this anymore. this track isn't well written, end it now, it's a mess. kartik & naira deserve better, we DESERVE BETTER ! #WeWantKairaOnly #YRKKH" - (sic)

Ramya

"There whole journey is so so beautiful! The most iconic love story of Itv. Bring them back together. Together they have been everything and together the best has been brought out of kaira! It would be an example for people to see them mending their relationship! #WeWantKairaOnly." - (sic)

@Niharik42847342

"Kaira are the couple who gave life to a sinking show. You also can't deny this fact. Kaira's relation is the purest. There's no scope of third angle between them. No one can come between them #WeWantKairaOnly #yrkkh @KalraRomesh." - (sic)