Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Has Parul Chauhan's Exit UPSET Rajan Shahi?

Rajan Shahi Was Unaware Of Parul’s Decision!

A source was quoted by HT as saying, "Apparently, Shahi was unaware of this development in Parul's mind and was too shocked to react. He let her go, claim sources. Parul has been missing on the hit primetime drama since January first week. Her co-stars are aware of this but as she wasn't very close to any of them, and therefore, no one has reacted."

Parul’s Sudden Change In Behaviour Has Taken Everyone Aback!

"It was too sudden and unexpected for all of them, but mostly for Shahi who treated Parul like family. Parul always praised Shahi and treated him like family and this sudden change in behaviour has taken everyone aback."

Sachin Tyagi Says…

Sachin Tyagi, who plays the role of Parul's husband on the show, told the leading daily, "Parul has not been shooting since January. None of us have a clue why and we, too, are in the dark about any reasons for the absence. Even I want to know what happened."

But Parul Has Something Else To Say!

But when Parul was asked regarding her exit, she revealed that Rajan Shahi knew about her decision. She said, "I quit the show because my character, which was of a strong mother, was progressing into a grandmother."

‘Rajan Sir Is A Father Figure To Me; He Was Aware Of My Decision!’

"I didn't think I would be able to convincingly play a grandma on screen and therefore, it didn't make sense to continue. Rajan sir is a father figure to me, so he was the first one I talked to about leaving the show. He was aware of my decision."

Has Parul’s Relationship With Mentor Rajan Gone Sour?

"As for our relationship going sour, I have not felt anything of the sort. But, if he is upset or hurt with my decision, then I will surely have a word with him. Ek baap apni beti se bahut dino tak naraz nahin rahe paayenge. He has been there for me every step of the way in my life and I will make it up to him."

Rajan Shahi Doesn’t Wish To Comment On Parul’s Exit

When Rajan Shahi was asked regarding the same, he refused to comment. He just said, "I don't wish to comment on this please."