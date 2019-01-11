Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: War Between Kaira & Keesh Fans; Mohena Asks Them To Avoid Negativity!

Keesh & Kaira Fans War – Mohena Responds!

After Mohena replied to a few haters, the trollers went on to criticize her playing the victim card. Her fans even started trolling Mohena's co-star Shivangi. Both Keesh and Kaira's fans got into a war on social media. This definitely didn't go well with Mohena and she wrote a lengthy comment, which she said was a last one!

‘I’m Pissed Off’

Mohena wrote, "Kaira fans and Keesh fans ! This is my last message here. Just read some more messages and I'm pissed off! Just Read some more messages and I'm pissed off ! Stop it for heavens sake ! 1stly looks are the stupidest things to judge people by. If that is the only way you judge someone then I feel sorry for you'll." - (sic)

‘Stop Throwing Dirt On The Actors’

"Stop Throwing dirt on the actors please. We are all friends and by doing what you guys are doing you will make us awkward. It's a genuine request to stop calling the actors names... whether it is Naira or Keerti or anyone else. Utilise that time to do something constructive. Stop tarnishing our images just to pass time." - (sic)

Mohena Writes…

"I know that you guys are gonna still say a lot of negative stuff on this comment as well and just coz our names and lives are open to you'll it's easy to target us and say anything or everything you want. But just coz I'm an actor it does not mean I don't have a voice or an opinion. But the difference is... I'd rather use it to spread happiness and positivity." - (sic)

She Asks Fans To Avoid Negativity

"People build their own stories in their heads, make people villains and of course spread hatred everywhere. It's a request... if we are all (Yrkkh actors)friends in real life... why can't keesh and kaira be friends too ? Or at least have respect for each other and each other's choices. Be the bigger person. Avoid negativity man. Peace."