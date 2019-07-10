Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kairav Aka Shaurya’s Mom Reveals It’s Makers' Call To Replace Her Son!

Shaurya’s Mother Deletes The Post

In fact, Shaurya had posted on social media, "GOOD-BYE" I am grateful to the entire team of YRKKH for all the love, support and care. I extend a big thank you to all my fans for loving me as "Kairav" you all will be missed until me meet again. Last but not the least thank you Jai sir for believing in me. Naira didi u will always be my favourite and will be missed forever. Miss u all." But later his mother deleted the post. Now, Shaurya's mother reveals the real reason for her son's exit.

Why Shaurya Exit The Show?

Regarding the rumours of Shaurya's exit, his mom told Spotboye, "By now 100 stories must be floating around but the truth is that Shaurya is down with viral fever, past 5 days and he couldn't go for shoots. In fact, he has not attended his school even today. I have all his medical certificates as proof too. So, they (production house, Director's Kut) had to replace him on immediate basis."

It Was Makers’ Decision To Replace Shaurya

She revealed that it was the makers' decision to replace Shaurya. She said, "They had called Shaurya for a one-day shoot, but we said he is not in a condition. Although after a bit of discussion we went ahead for the shoot yet he couldn't sustain for more than 2 hours and we had to get him back. However, they required him for 8-10 hours, which was not possible, so they had to go for a replacement."

‘Shaurya’s Health Is Our Priority’

When asked whether she was okay with the decision and Shaurya's attachment with the show, she said, "Yes, he was attached but health comes first. We did feel bad for a few days but as I said, Shaurya's health is our priority. The new kid, who will be replacing Shaurya, has already been decided. And that's the reason I even posted it on social media to avoid any confusion, however, had to delete it later."

Why Shaurya’s Mother Deleted The Post?

She further added, "The production team called me and said to pull down the post because they didn't want the news of Shaurya quitting the show to go out before they introduce his replacement."