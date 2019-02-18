English
    Kanchi Singh Shoots With Kareena Kapoor; Says Taimur Is Sheer Bundle Of Joy Even Just To Look At!

    Kanchi Singh, who got popular with the role of Gayu on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, is busy these days. Recently, the actress shot with Kareena Kapoor Khan for an advertisement. She was so excited that she shared the same on her social media. Posting a few pictures, Kanchi wrote, "Such a memorable experience it was shooting with the one and only #KareenaKapoorKhan for a TV commercial... She is indeed stunning and humble♥️." - (sic)

    Kanchi Shoots For An Ad With Kareena

    In the ad, the actress will be seen playing the role of Kareena's younger sister. In the picture, Kanchi looked beautiful in a pink-coloured floral dress, while Kareena looked stunning in blue attire.

    Kanchi Says Kareena Is Humble!

    Sharing her experience about the ad shoot, Kanchi was quoted by TOI as saying, "It was a great experience working with Kareena. She is beautiful inside out and is very humble as well. Can't deny that she is just so pretty indeed."

    Taimur Is Extremely Adorable

    Regarding her encounter with Kareena and Saif's cute son Taimur, who is paparazzi's favourite, Kanchi said, "Taimur is extremely adorable and a sheer bundle of joy even just to look at."

    Taimur Busy Playing With Toys While His Mom Is Busy At Work

    She further added, "He was busy playing with his toys right outside my vanity and I just couldn't stop awwing over him. He had so many people around him to actually look after everything that he needed."

    Currently, Kanchi is in Dubai with her boyfriend Rohan Mehra.

