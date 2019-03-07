English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Pahwa Aka Anmol Gets Married To Supriya In A Grand Ceremony

    By
    |

    Many actors from television industry are making their relationship official and even getting married. Recently, Ssharad Malhotra revealed that he is all set to get married to Delhi-based designer Ripci Bhatia in April. Now, Karan Pahwa, who is popular for his role of Anmol on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai got married to his long-time girlfriend Supriya, who is not from the industry. Apparently, they were dating from 10 years. Karan had revealed that their love story was complete filmy. Check out the pictures from their wedding.

    Karan Pahwa & Supriya Wedding

    Karan and Supriya, who got engaged on December 9, 2018, got married to Supriya on March 3, 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

    Karan & Supriya Made A Beautiful Couple

    Karan looked dapper in white sherwani teamed up with a red pagdi and stole, while Supriya looked beautiful in a traditional red lehenga. The couple looked adorable together.

    Pre-wedding Ceremonies

    The pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and sangeet were held on March 1 and 2, respectively. The wedding was graced by close friends and family members.

    The Happily Married Couple

    The bride, Supriya shared a video and captioned it, "My moments !!! Lucky me to have lovely brothers and sisters !!!#shy #bride #best." - (sic). At the wedding, the couple were seen all in smiles and posing for pictures.

    Karan Says It’s A Wonderful Feeling

    Karan confirmed the news of his wedding and was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is a wonderful feeling to be married."

    Most Read: Tripling 2 & Love, Lust & Confusion 2 Trailers Out; Made In Heaven Launched;Ronit's TOP Digital Star

    Read more about: yeh rishta kya kehlata hai
    Story first published: Thursday, March 7, 2019, 18:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue