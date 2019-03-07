Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Karan Pahwa Aka Anmol Gets Married To Supriya In A Grand Ceremony

Karan Pahwa & Supriya Wedding

Karan and Supriya, who got engaged on December 9, 2018, got married to Supriya on March 3, 2019 in a lavish ceremony in Kurukshetra, Haryana.

Karan & Supriya Made A Beautiful Couple

Karan looked dapper in white sherwani teamed up with a red pagdi and stole, while Supriya looked beautiful in a traditional red lehenga. The couple looked adorable together.

Pre-wedding Ceremonies

The pre-wedding festivities like Haldi, Mehendi and sangeet were held on March 1 and 2, respectively. The wedding was graced by close friends and family members.

The Happily Married Couple

The bride, Supriya shared a video and captioned it, "My moments !!! Lucky me to have lovely brothers and sisters !!!#shy #bride #best." - (sic). At the wedding, the couple were seen all in smiles and posing for pictures.

Karan Says It’s A Wonderful Feeling

Karan confirmed the news of his wedding and was quoted by TOI as saying, "It is a wonderful feeling to be married."