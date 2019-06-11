Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Viewers Compare It With Naamkaran's Leap; Ask Makers To END The Show!

Fans Not Happy With Leap!

While ardent fans of the show loved the look and are eagerly waiting for their favourite KaIra milan, many viewers were upset with the leap. They felt the leap resembled another show Naamkaran (which starred Aditi Rathore and Zain Imam). They also felt that the leap was dragging the story and asked makers to end the show. Well, indeed the feel and look of YRKKH looks similar to Naamkaran. Take a look at the comments!

Viewers’ Comments: Keerti & Rosy777

Keerthi_dasaradh: Yeh to naamkaran ka climax story??

R_o_s_y_777: Naamkaran ka copy kardiya rishtey walon ne 😂... #wewantnaamkaranbackwithadiza 💓💓💓 - (sic)

DıLpReEt SiNgH

"Its like #naamkaran story.. As neil as kartik think that Naira and avni has been died since long but they are servived and live in Goa.. and as kartik as neil don't know that they have a cute son as Mogli as Karirav... Let's see what happen next?.... Who agree Just thumb the like button into BLUE..." - (sic)

Cool_guy07007

"@kaira.stan nk was good and popular show where the lead fought for her name and rights. Here yrkkh just made a joke of family and relations." - (sic)

Ananya_sri.03

"When will this end?waiting for it to end...After every month there is a leap dont u guys feel that u should shut up this serial?😜😜" - (sic)

Sadiya.23

"Based on the number of huge leaps, kaira are above 35 years now but still act as 18 and instead of a happy family they again separated them. Next, kaira will refuse to play aged parents and will quit phir iss bachay ki story shuru ho jaye gi" - (sic)

Aarjay & Dream Island

Aarjay1989: It's time to off Air the snow and make a show with Good Content & Limited Episode. - (sic)

DREAM ISLAND: Now this child will soon become the main lead and it will be a never ending saga 😂😂😩. - (sic)

LittleMissPerfect 4eva

"This drama is never gonna end.. same storyline.. different people.. next we'll be seeing Naira's kid growing up and getting married.. and then it'll be the same storyline again 🙄" - (sic)