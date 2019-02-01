Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Makers To Come Up With Spin-Off; Harshad Arora & Rhea Sharma Approached!

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off

According to reports, after entertaining the audience for over 10 years, the producer Rajan Shahi is planning to make a spin-off of the show! Apparently, the casting of the show has started.

Harshad Arora & Rhea Sharma Approached!

It is being said that Harshad Arora, who was seen on popular show Dahleez and was last seen on Mayavi Maling has been approached for male lead, while Rhea Sharma, who was last seen in Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji, has been approached to play the female lead for the spin-off!

The Shooting To Begin From…

It is also being said that the show might roll from next month. The producer is yet to confirm about the same. What do you think about the spin-off idea? Hit the comment box to share your views.

YRKKH Update

Currently, on the show, the family members are happy to welcome new member in their house and are gearing up for the baby's naamkaran. But Kartik is guilty about the baby swap and is struggling to confess the same to any of his wife, sister or family members. Will Naira ever know that it is not her baby? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.