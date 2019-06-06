Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena’s Fans Will Be SURPRISED To Know That She Is Quitting The Show!

Mohena To Bid Goodbye To Acting Post Marriage

Mohena told the leading daily, "Post marriage, I will say goodbye to acting and Mumbai. My life is all set to take a 180 degree turn. I am excited and nervous at the same time. Even my industry friends were taken aback with my decision, but that's the kind of person I am. I follow my heart. I have taken several leaps of faith in my life and this is the biggest so far."

The Reason For Her Quitting The Show Is Not The Leap!

Regarding the rumours of her decision to quit the show as she didn't want to play a mother, she says, "As an actor, I don't worry about the age of my character. Keerti (her character) is an integral part of 'YRKKH' and she is already a mother. Though the show is set to go in for a leap and my child will grow up, there is scope for me to perform."

The Actress Reveals Why She Decided To Quit Acting

"I am hungry to act and as long as the graph of my character is good, I wouldn't mind working. However, I had to take this decision because I am getting married. I have to start shopping for my wedding and will be travelling to various countries for it."

‘I Am Leaving The City Fully Satisfied’

She added, "Since childhood, I have wanted to live on a mountain. I didn't come to Mumbai to become a superstar; I wanted to dance, choreograph and act. I have fulfilled those dreams, and I am leaving the city fully satisfied. Having said that, I won't stop working after marriage and will keep my hustle on."

Mohena To Marry Suyesh On October 14

It has to be recalled that Mohena belongs to a royal family (member of Rewa). Regarding her wedding, the actress revealed, "The sangeet is on October 13 and the wedding will take place on October 14 in Haridwar. A reception and my bidaai will take place on November 9 and 10 in Rewa."

How Mohena Met Suyesh?

As to how she met Suyesh, the actress said, "My brother told his brother about me. The families liked each other and here we are. I have always wanted an arranged marriage. I would have never got married to someone in the industry, as I don't think that I would have found a like-minded person."

Mohena On Suyesh

The actress can't stop gushing about her husband-to-be. She says, "He is very honest and never puts up an act. We always have deep and meaningful conversations. What strengthens our bond is our love for mountains, animals and the fact that we are both vegetarians."

‘I Call Myself The Rogue Princess’

She calls herself a rogue princess. Mohena further added, "I have always lived a dual life - one in Mumbai and the other in Rewa, but I enjoyed both worlds. I have got immense support from the Rewa royal family, as everyone is artistically inclined. However, it was only me who pursued it professionally and since I have broken some rules, I call myself the rogue princess."

Maharanis Text Her Saying They Are Proud Of Her

"During my time in Mumbai, I have had maharanis texting me, saying that they are proud of me. I have always been a family person and I had to come back home, as I had started feeling that I was moving away from my loved ones in Mumbai."