Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Mohena Singh Looks Every Bit Royal At Her Mehendi & Sangeet (PICS)
Mohena Singh, who was seen in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, surprised her fans by getting engaged to the love of her life Suyesh Rawat on February 10, 2019, in a grand ceremony in Goa, attended by close friends and family members. The actress is all set to get married today (October 14), in Haridwar. The pre-wedding rituals - mehendi and sangeet were held yesterday. Mohena looked every bit royal at her pre-wedding ceremonies. Take a look at a few pictures!
Mohena Kumari’s Mehendi Picture
Mohena was glowing in a green sharara, which she complemented with a pink pallu drawn over her head. She also donned rajwari nath, heavy earrings and maang teeka, which gave her a royal look.
Nidhi Uttam & Gaurav Wadhwa Pose With Mohena
Mohena's co-star, Nidhi Uttam shared a picture and wrote, "Mohena'a Mehandi🥰 May the color of heena bring loads of love and happiness in ur life🥰💓." - (sic). Her buddy Gaurav Wadhwa too graced the function.
Mohit Pathak Performs At The Actress’s Mehendi
In one of the videos shared by Nidhi, Mohena was seen flaunting her mehendi while Mohit Pathak was seen performing. Nidhi shared a video and wrote, "Zalima @mohenakumari Mo's Sangeet 🥰 @themohitpathak 's performance #sumokishaadi." - (sic)
Mohena Looks Like A Princess
The mehendi event was followed by a sangeet ceremony. The actress chose to wear a pastel floral lehenga for her Sangeet. The shimmery make-up, royal jewellery and messy braid made her look like a princess.
Mohena & Suyesh At The Sangeet
Suyesh looked dapper in a pastel-coloured sherwani, which had floral designs. He donned a pink pagdi. The couple was all smiles as they posed for the camera.
Grand Set-up For The Actress’s Sangeet
A grand set-up was made for Mohena's sangeet. In the videos shared by Nidhi, a group of girls were seen performing Rajasthani traditional dance on the stage. Jubin Nautiyal too performed at the event.
(Images Source: Instagram)
