Post Break-up, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Mohsin Khan & Shivangi Joshi Refuse To Share Vanity Van!

Mohsin & Shivangi Refuse To Share Vanity

As per the report, a few days ago, the team was shooting outdoors and Mohsin insisted for a bigger section and if it's not possible, he would like to shoot without make-up. Since the production house didn't want any issue, they apparently brought him a new van.

Mohsin Clarifies…

When Mohsin was asked about the same, he told Pinkvilla, "We were shooting for a fight sequence in which we had to get into mud. So, the vanity van section which I was provided with didn't have a bathroom where I could take a shower and it was on the other side of the van. That's why I asked the production to allot me the portion with bathing area."

‘Somebody Is Trying To Prove Us Unprofessional’

The actor further said, "I have never demanded for a single door vanity van. In fact, today also I am sharing a vanity (van) with Shivangi. All I can say is somebody is trying to divert attention from our hard work and prove us unprofessional."

Mohsin Finds Shivangi A Thorough Professional

Further, on his equation with Shivangi, Mohsin clarified that he has no problem with her. He added that it has been four years that they have been working together and he finds her a thorough professional!