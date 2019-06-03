Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai New Promo: Kartik Shattered Post Naira’s Death; Mohena & Deblina To Exit?

YRKKH New Promo: Naira Upset With Kartik!

Apparently, Naira is pregnant and wants to tell Kartik, but at the same time, Kartik asks something strange (questions Naira and her boss' relationship), which upsets Naira.

Naira’s Death Leaves Kartik Shattered!

According to the latest promo, Naira is shown upset with Kartik and is seen driving the car. She meets with a deadly accident. The family members are seen mourning Naira's death. Kartik's father is seen consoling him, while Kartik is completely shattered. Apparently, post Naira's accident, the show takes a leap!

Post Leap, Shivangi, Mohena & Deblina Are Shown As Mothers

Post leap, Shivangi Joshi, Mohena Kumari (Kriti) and Deblina Chaterjee (Gayu) will be shown as mothers. But, it is being said that Mohena and Deblina are reluctant to play mothers at this point of time.

Deblina & Mohena Do Not Want To Play Mothers At This Age!

A source was quoted by IWM as saying, "Mohena and Deblina have expressed their thoughts to the makers and they will be eased out of the show. The channel and Director's Kut are looking at options for the replacement of these two prime characters."

Mohena Is NOT Quitting YRKKH

When TOI contacted Mohena, she said, "No, I haven't put down papers as of now.I am still in talks with the production house and as of now I am not quitting the show. Nothing is finalized and shall try working it out."

The Makers Want To Retain Mohena On The Show!

Also, Mohena will soon be getting married, she will need time to prepare for her wedding. It seems like the makers are trying to work out in such a way that Mohena is retained on the show and also gets time for her wedding. The source stated that her opting out of the show has nothing to do with the leap.