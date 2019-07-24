Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Priyanka Kalantri Blessed With Baby Boy; Elated Vikas Shares News

Priyanka Kalantri, who became popular with the show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, in which she was seen playing the role of Ayush Agarwal's sister, is blessed with a baby boy. It has to be recalled that the actress announced her pregnancy in April this year. The actress had shared a stunning picture and wrote, "Stepping into the 100k world with a new world inside me. Excitement for both. Thank you my instafamily for always being there and being so supportive Its almost impossible to express the happiness @vikaaskalantri and me are experiencing at this stage.Waiting for our tiny tot to come and complete our world #mothersdiary." (-sic)

Ever since, she has been sharing her experience through the journey. Recently, she had also shared pictures from her pregnancy photo shoot and her friends from the industry were eagerly waiting for the good news.

Priyanka & Vikas Welcome Baby Boy An elated Vikas shared the happy news of welcoming their first baby on social media. He wrote, "We have been blessed with a #Babyboy Mom and son both are healthy. 🤗🤗🤗🤗 @priyankavikaaskalantri 🙏🏻🙏🏻😇😇 a different feeling and so excited 😘😘." - (sic). Television celebrities commented on Vikas's post and congratulated the couple. TV Celebrities Wish The Couple Indraneil Sengupta: Congratulations to both of youuuu @priyankavikaaskalantri @vikaaskalantri ❤. - (sic) Kanica Maheshwari: So so happy for you ! 😍😍😍😍😍Congratulations guys ..,😊😊 welcome to parenting world 🌍 - (sic) Surbhi, Prince & Nivedita Basu Write... Surbhi Jyoti: Yeyyyyyy,,, many many congratulations ♥️. - (sic) Prince Narula: Yehhhhhh congratulations ❤️papa ban gya tuuuuu. - (sic) Nivedita Basu: Super happy for u both @vikaaskalantri @priyankavikaaskalantri 🥰💞💓🤩 congratulations 👏👏👏👏 - (sic) Mahhi, Delnaaz & Reshmi Congratulate The Couple Mahhi Vij: Supppppa happy. - (sic) Delnaaz Irani: Congratulations to you both 😀stay blessed❤️@vikaaskalantri. - (sic) Reshmi Ghosh: Congratulations to both of you.... Happiness and good health to the little prince @vikaaskalantri. - (sic)

