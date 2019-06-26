Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Reveals What To Expect From New Track; He Praises Shivangi!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running and most-loved show on television. Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan, who play the roles of Naira and Kartik are loved by fans. Although the show has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart, of late, the show had witnessed a drop in its ratings. The makers introduced a leap to improve ratings. Post the leap, Kartik and Naira are separated and a new girl (Vedika) has entered Kartik's life! The couple is also seen with their kids! While many are loving the current track, a few felt that the makers should end the show instead of prolonging it with leaps every now and then!
But looks like the makers are not going to stop. They are planning interesting twists on the show! Read on to know what producer Rajan Shahi has to say to the viewers about the leap!
Here’s What You Can Expect From The New Track
When asked as to what can the viewers expect from the show with the new track, the producer told India-forums, "The whole story track is very organic and it's showing the new dimension of the new generation which has come into the show. It takes forward the relationship of Kartik and Naira in a very new set up and dimension."
Shivangi Sings For The First Time
Recently, Shivangi Joshi sang a lullaby on the show. About the song, Rajan Shahi said, "Shivangi sang a lori (lullaby) for the first time. She was a bit nervous but she sang very well. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showcases the multi-dimensional talents of all the actors."
Rajan Shahi Praises Shivangi
Praising Shivangi, he said, "I am very proud that Shivangi is also singing for this show. The team is extremely happy after the final result and it's nice to see her own singing giving a personal touch to the entire situation and the song."
‘Shivangi Likes To Explore A Lot Of Things’
He further added, "Shivangi likes to explore a lot of things and her attitude has always been to try out new things whether it is dancing or action. As an actor, she is always open to challenges and from her, I have never heard the word NO."
Rajan Shahi Adds…
"No matter how difficult the situation is, she is always enthusiastic and wants to do all by herself. She also choreographs her dance steps. She is an extremely talented actress and a trained dancer and I wish her all the very best."
Most Read: Vivian Dsena-Garima Jain Link-up Controversy: Garima's Mother Reacts; Calls It Mental Harassment!