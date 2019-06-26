Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Rajan Shahi Reveals What To Expect From New Track; He Praises Shivangi!

Here’s What You Can Expect From The New Track

When asked as to what can the viewers expect from the show with the new track, the producer told India-forums, "The whole story track is very organic and it's showing the new dimension of the new generation which has come into the show. It takes forward the relationship of Kartik and Naira in a very new set up and dimension."

Shivangi Sings For The First Time

Recently, Shivangi Joshi sang a lullaby on the show. About the song, Rajan Shahi said, "Shivangi sang a lori (lullaby) for the first time. She was a bit nervous but she sang very well. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai showcases the multi-dimensional talents of all the actors."

Rajan Shahi Praises Shivangi

Praising Shivangi, he said, "I am very proud that Shivangi is also singing for this show. The team is extremely happy after the final result and it's nice to see her own singing giving a personal touch to the entire situation and the song."

‘Shivangi Likes To Explore A Lot Of Things’

He further added, "Shivangi likes to explore a lot of things and her attitude has always been to try out new things whether it is dancing or action. As an actor, she is always open to challenges and from her, I have never heard the word NO."

Rajan Shahi Adds…

"No matter how difficult the situation is, she is always enthusiastic and wants to do all by herself. She also choreographs her dance steps. She is an extremely talented actress and a trained dancer and I wish her all the very best."