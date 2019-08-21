When Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi Met Saaho Actor Prabhas

Shivangi Joshi, who plays the role of Naira in Star Plus' popular show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was recently spotted with Saaho actor Prabhas. It has to be recalled that Prabhas is busy promoting his film Saaho. The actor was recently seen in Mumbai along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor, to promote their upcoming film. It was then that Shivangi met Prabhas.

The actress was super happy that she met the Baahubali actor. She also shared a few pictures snapped with Prabhas on her Instagram account.

(Image Source: India-forum)

Shivangi's fans were also happy for her. While one of the users called them 'darlings', a few others congratulated her as it was 'a dream come true' and a 'fangirl' moment for the actress. Check out a few comments:

Ysanskriti541: I saw your interview and you said you wanna meet prabhas sir .And your dream come true....so happy for you. - (sic)

Kairaz_love_: Mohsin ne kaha tha na ki jab shivi prabhas se milegi tab hum piche se gana gayege kon h vo kon h vo kaha se vo aaya 😂😂😂😂 - (sic)

Shivinloveforever: Starstuck moment for uh baby 😭🤩🤩😍😍😘😘😘 - (sic)

Divya.garg10: Bahubali with TV ki bahubali❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️- (sic)

Farhana7255: O my godddddddd... Prabhas sir😱😱 you met with Prabhas.. my most favourite hero ever... Sooo happy to see you both.. love u @actorprabhas @shivangijoshi18 - (sic)

Saaho that also stars Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi and others in the lead roles, will be released on August 30, 2019. There are huge expectations on the film after Prabhas' earlier films Baahubali 1 and 2 were big hits.

Most Read: Barun Sobti B'day Spl: Sanaya Irani Or Surbhi Jyoti - Who Makes The BEST Jodi With Birthday Boy?