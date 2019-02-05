CONFIRMED! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off: Shaheer Sheikh To Play Male Lead; Read More Details!

Harshad & Rhea

There were reports that Dahleez actor Harshad Arora and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actress Rhea Sharma have been approached to play the lead roles on the show.

Shaheer Sheikh To Play Main Lead

It was said that the show might roll from the next month. According to BT report, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh has been approached to play the main lead! The producer of the show Rajan Shahi has now confirmed about the spin-off!

Rajan Shahi Confirms…

Rajan Shahi was quoted by BT as saying, "We are working on a spin-off of YRKHH, which completed 10 years, recently. Shaheer has been signed on to play the male lead. He will be seen in a dynamic role, which will be different from his previous outings. I realised that some characters from the original show deserve to be explored further in the spin-off. The title of the new show is yet to be finalised."

Show To Go On Floors In Couple Of Weeks

Shaheer said, "Yes, I have been in talks with the production house, but I was in Jammu over the past few days. I will be returning to Mumbai today, and will take things forward." It is being said that the show will go on floors in a couple of weeks.

Other Actors Of YRKKH Spin-off

It was said that Piyaa Albela actor Tushar Khanna has been approached for the show to play Harshad's younger brother on the show. Kaveri Priyam has been cast to play Tushar's heroine. Also, as per India-Forum report, Piyaa Albela actress Chaitrali Gupte has been roped in to play a crucial role on the show.

YRKKH Spin-off Story

Apparently, the spin-off will be the story of two brothers and two sisters. The brothers will be poles apart from each other. Although Shaheer has confirmed about his role, other actors are yet to confirm the same. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!