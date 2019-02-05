English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    CONFIRMED! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off: Shaheer Sheikh To Play Male Lead; Read More Details!

    By
    |

    Star Plus' show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular and longest running shows on television. It has been one of the top shows on the TRP chart. The show has been entertaining the viewers since past 10 years. The cast and crew of the show recently celebrated the occasion. Initially, the show focussed on Akshara and Naitik's stories, now the show deals with their kids' - Naira and Naksh's stories. Recently, we revealed that the makers are planning for a spin-off just like Kumkum Bhagya (spin-off Kundali Bhagya) and Ishqbaaz (spin-off Dil Bole Oberoi).

    Harshad & Rhea

    There were reports that Dahleez actor Harshad Arora and Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji actress Rhea Sharma have been approached to play the lead roles on the show.

    Shaheer Sheikh To Play Main Lead

    It was said that the show might roll from the next month. According to BT report, Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor Shaheer Sheikh has been approached to play the main lead! The producer of the show Rajan Shahi has now confirmed about the spin-off!

    Rajan Shahi Confirms…

    Rajan Shahi was quoted by BT as saying, "We are working on a spin-off of YRKHH, which completed 10 years, recently. Shaheer has been signed on to play the male lead. He will be seen in a dynamic role, which will be different from his previous outings. I realised that some characters from the original show deserve to be explored further in the spin-off. The title of the new show is yet to be finalised."

    Show To Go On Floors In Couple Of Weeks

    Shaheer said, "Yes, I have been in talks with the production house, but I was in Jammu over the past few days. I will be returning to Mumbai today, and will take things forward." It is being said that the show will go on floors in a couple of weeks.

    Other Actors Of YRKKH Spin-off

    It was said that Piyaa Albela actor Tushar Khanna has been approached for the show to play Harshad's younger brother on the show. Kaveri Priyam has been cast to play Tushar's heroine. Also, as per India-Forum report, Piyaa Albela actress Chaitrali Gupte has been roped in to play a crucial role on the show.

    YRKKH Spin-off Story

    Apparently, the spin-off will be the story of two brothers and two sisters. The brothers will be poles apart from each other. Although Shaheer has confirmed about his role, other actors are yet to confirm the same. Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show!

    Most Read: TMKOC Producer Says He'll Have To Replace Disha Vakani If She Doesn't Announce Her Comeback!

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 12:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 5, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue