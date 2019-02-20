Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off Title Revealed; Naira Aka Shivangi Introduces Mishti Aka Rhea
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have been keeping the viewers engaged to the show for a long time. The show has been one among the longest running shows and ranks among the top shows of Star Plus. Recently, we revealed that like Kumkum Bhagya and Ishqbaaz, the makers of YRKKH are coming up with the spin-off. Rajan Shahi had also confirmed the report. He was quoted by BT as saying, "We are working on a spin-off of YRKHH, which completed 10 years, recently. I realised that some characters from the original show deserve to be explored further in the spin-off."
Shaheer In YRKKH Spin-off
The producer had also confirmed that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh has been signed on to play the male lead on the show. He revealed that Shaheer will be seen in a dynamic role, which will be different from his previous outings.
Meet Mishti
Now, the makers have revealed a couple of promos in which Naira aka Shivangi Joshi is seen introducing to her younger cousin Mishti, who is Naman and Karishma's daughter.
Shivangi Introduces Rhea Sharma
The character of Mishti will be played by Rhea Sharma. In the promo, Shivangi says, "Do you remember Mishti? She is my younger sister who helped in bringing me and Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and together. We don't share blood relation, but still are very close to each other's heart. And, today Mishti has some questions about relationships."
YRKKH Spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke
The spin-off of the show has been titled as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Star Plus captioned the promo as, "You guessed it right! #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, Coming Soon only on StarPlus. @shivangijoshi10 #RheaSharma." - (sic)
You guessed it right!#YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, Coming Soon only on StarPlus.@shivangijoshi10 #RheaSharma pic.twitter.com/2Ur7pKFdrZ— StarPlus (@StarPlus) February 19, 2019
