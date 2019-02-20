Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spin-off Title Revealed; Naira Aka Shivangi Introduces Mishti Aka Rhea

Shaheer In YRKKH Spin-off

The producer had also confirmed that Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi actor, Shaheer Sheikh has been signed on to play the male lead on the show. He revealed that Shaheer will be seen in a dynamic role, which will be different from his previous outings.

Meet Mishti

Now, the makers have revealed a couple of promos in which Naira aka Shivangi Joshi is seen introducing to her younger cousin Mishti, who is Naman and Karishma's daughter.

Shivangi Introduces Rhea Sharma

The character of Mishti will be played by Rhea Sharma. In the promo, Shivangi says, "Do you remember Mishti? She is my younger sister who helped in bringing me and Kartik (played by Mohsin Khan) and together. We don't share blood relation, but still are very close to each other's heart. And, today Mishti has some questions about relationships."

YRKKH Spin-off Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

The spin-off of the show has been titled as Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke. Star Plus captioned the promo as, "You guessed it right! #YehRishteyHainPyaarKe, Coming Soon only on StarPlus. @shivangijoshi10 #RheaSharma." - (sic)