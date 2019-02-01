English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: BIG Twists! Kartik & Naira's Baby Is Alive; Kriti Returns Home!

    By
    |

    Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is back on top spot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned to keep the viewers hooked to the show. The unexpected twists and turns about Naira and Kriti's tracks are keeping the viewers engaged on the show. In the latest episode, we saw Naira telling Kartik that she wants to keep the baby name as Kaira (combination of Kartik and Naira). She also asks him to get Kriti home as she wants to see her gain consciousness during the baby's naming ceremony. On the other hand, Kartik is guilty and not able to confess anything about the babies with anyone. Read on to know the upcoming twists on the show!

    Kriti Returns Home!

    In the upcoming episode, Kriti finally comes out of coma and this miracle happens during the naming ceremony of the baby. Kriti will also return home. Kartik, who is guilty stricken, is neither able to tell Naira nor Kriti the truth of babies. The family members wonder as to what's wrong with Kartik as he acts weird!

    Kartik Names Baby As Krish!

    On the other hand, during the naming ceremony, Naira writes her favourite names on the paper and asks Kartik to write his favourite names as well. Surprisingly, Kartik will be seen naming the baby as Krish, which is Kriti's choice. The family members will be surprised with Kartik's move.

    The Nurse Blackmails Kartik

    It is also being said that the nurse, who knows Kartik had swapped the baby, will be seen blackmailing him. Kartik will be caught in yet another mess because of the nurse.

    Kartik & Naira’s Baby Is Alive!

    Also, according to Tellychakkar report, it is being said that Kartik and Naira's baby is still alive! Apparently, this will be Aditya's plan. Yes, the nurse would have helped Aditya, who wants to ruin Naira and Kriti's lives. The baby will be with the nurse, who is working to Aditya!

    Will Kartik find out about his baby? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates on the show.

    Most Read: Jeetendra Reveals Why Ekta Kapoor Named Her Son Ravie; Says His Family Feels The Baby Looks Like Him

    Story first published: Friday, February 1, 2019, 17:57 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 1, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue