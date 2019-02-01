Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: BIG Twists! Kartik & Naira's Baby Is Alive; Kriti Returns Home!

Kriti Returns Home!

In the upcoming episode, Kriti finally comes out of coma and this miracle happens during the naming ceremony of the baby. Kriti will also return home. Kartik, who is guilty stricken, is neither able to tell Naira nor Kriti the truth of babies. The family members wonder as to what's wrong with Kartik as he acts weird!

Kartik Names Baby As Krish!

On the other hand, during the naming ceremony, Naira writes her favourite names on the paper and asks Kartik to write his favourite names as well. Surprisingly, Kartik will be seen naming the baby as Krish, which is Kriti's choice. The family members will be surprised with Kartik's move.

The Nurse Blackmails Kartik

It is also being said that the nurse, who knows Kartik had swapped the baby, will be seen blackmailing him. Kartik will be caught in yet another mess because of the nurse.

Kartik & Naira’s Baby Is Alive!

Also, according to Tellychakkar report, it is being said that Kartik and Naira's baby is still alive! Apparently, this will be Aditya's plan. Yes, the nurse would have helped Aditya, who wants to ruin Naira and Kriti's lives. The baby will be with the nurse, who is working to Aditya!