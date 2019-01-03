 »   »   »  Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Death During Naira's Godh Bharai To Leave Everyone In Shock!

Naira’s Grand ‘Godh Bharai’

According to the latest spoiler, the family will have a grand celebration before the baby arrives. dadi will organise a grand ‘godh bharai' for Naira. As we all know, the show celebrates every occasion in a grand scale, hence we can expect a lot of fun, ‘naach-gaana' and ‘masti' during the function.

A Death News During The Ceremony To Shock Everyone

But again there is no celebration without a twist. Apparently, the makers are all set to shock the viewers with a jaw- dropping twist. It is being said that there will be a death news during the celebration.

Who Is Dead?

It had to be recalled that Naira too was sensing something strange - an accident, blood and death. Who will die on the show? Well, we will have to wait for the upcoming episode for the same.

Rishi Dev Aka Naksh Quits The Show

On the other hand, Rishi Dev, who played the role of Naksh, has exit the show. A few days ago, the actor shared a post and bid goodbye to the show and fans. He wrote, "Playing Naksh Singhania has been amazing why? Everyday facing new Challenges when it comes to Perform scenes so that it can touch millions of hearts ❤️, having the bond with co actors so that it can make million of fans feel how much we are really connected, Eating healthy to look Best in every look��, Waiting for the Tags to see how much you've liked me as Naksh and Giving the Love back in the best Possible way!" - (sic)

Rishi Thanks Fans For Their Support

"The Love and Support that you guys have given to me as Naksh is Unbelievable But there has been times when you might have been disappointed uss ke leye Meri Taraf se Apologise...Fans are not only Fans..Aap log duniya ho meri aur duniya mae age chalte rehne kelye hume age badhne ki koshish bhi kari chahiye na! Thanks again for Supporting Naksh aur abh yeh Naksh aapse vida leta hai aur Rishi toh humesha aapke sath hi rahega �� Thanks @tinarishidev for this picture ❤️" - (sic)

Bepannaah’s Shehzad Shaikh Replaces Rishi As Naksh

Bepannaah actor Shehzad Shaikh will be replacing Rishi Dev as Naksh on the show. It is the second time the makers are replacing Naksh. Previously, the role was played by Rohan Mehra.

Shehzad Is Excited To Play Naksh

Shehzad was quoted by TOI as saying, I'm looking forward to this because with replacing a character comes a certain sense of responsibility. There is a certain amount of work that needs to be put into it, so when it comes to stardom and big breaks I'm thinking more about taking care of the character that has been built and to make sure that the fans love the change and embrace it immediately. To me, the big break will be once everybody in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai watches my work and says that 'this is the guy we love'." - (sic)

Shehzad Adds…

"I wanted to be associated with the show for almost three years now. In fact, every time an opportunity used to come by, I used to keep in touch with the casting team to see and find about the opportunity. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai carries a legacy and it is an honor to be associated with a brand. It is the best Christmas and New Year's gift for me. I feel extremely happy." - (sic)