Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kartik & Naira Have Special Holi Treat For Fans; Rituraj Singh To Enter!

Kartik Rescues Naira!

As per the latest spoiler, Naira slips and falls into a river. Kartik rescues her on time. Apparently, Naira's memory is back and the duo will be seen enjoying Holi.

Kartik & Naira Dance To Alia Bhatt’s Kalank Song Ghar More Pardesiya

There are also reports that Kartik will marry Naira by applying colour in her maang. Both Kartik and Naira will be seen dancing to Alia Bhatt's Kalank song, ‘Ghar more pardesiya' as they play with colours!

Kaira’s Milan

Naira and Kartik's romantic moves and their sizzling chemistry in the video are making the viewers want for more! They are eagerly waiting for the KaIra's milan.

Rituraj Singh To Enter The Show

Also, as per the latest report, Rituraj Singh will be entering the show. He will be seen playing the role of Swati Chitnis' younger brother. Apparently, there will be something weird about this person and his behaviour. It has to be seen whether his entry.

Rituraj As Puru Mama

A source was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "Rituraj will play the role of Puru Mama, a colorful, happy-go-lucky guy. He has always been supportive of Kartik's family. He will come down to be with the family for the wedding of Kartik and Naira."