Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: MAJOR TWIST! Kriti To Die; Is Mohena Singh Quitting The Show?

Naira Loses Her Baby!

When she gets to know that Kriti is in coma, she might blame herself for Kriti's condition. She suffers labour pain and undergoes pre-mature delivery. According to the latest spoiler, Naira loses her baby.

Kriti To Die; Is Mohena Quitting The Show?

A few spoilers also suggest that Kriti will die and Naira will look after Kriti's baby. There are reports that Mohena is getting engaged next month (February 2019) and might quit the show, which is the reason her character might end on the show!

Mohena Denies Quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

But when Mohena was asked about her exit, she denied the rumours. She was quoted by TOI as saying, "No, I am not quitting Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. I heard the buzz around it but I am not quitting." Apparently, the actress was surprised that fans were upset believing the rumours of her exit to be true.

About Her Character Dying On The Show

Regarding the news of her character, Kirti dying on the show, she said, "It's nothing like that as of now. If going ahead Kirti dies, then it is the maker's call, which is a creative call. But from my end, I am not quitting the show."

‘If The Makers Want Kirti To Die, Then I Don't Know’

She further said, "I haven't put papers or anything as such and I don't want to also. I am very proud that I am a part of a show that is going on for 10 years and literally I am a part of history. I am very happy. As long as I can do Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, I will do it. But if the makers want Kirti to die, then I don't know. We will have to wait and watch what happens on the show."

About Rishi & Shehzad

Mohena revealed that she is missing Rishi Dev (who quit the show recently) a lot on the sets. On the other hand, she also said that Shehzad Shaikh, who replaced Naksh, is a very nice guy, humble, down to earth person and a great conversationalist.

Mohena Is Getting Engaged In February; To Take A Long Break After Marriage!

Regarding her marriage, Mohena said, "Yes, I am getting married and I know that I will be going on a long break when I shall be getting married in the next two months or something. But as of now, I know that I am working in Yeh Rishta and that I am getting married soon. I am getting engaged in February, in the second week."