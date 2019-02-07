English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kriti, Kartik & Naira To Have A Major Showdown; Naira To Lose Memory!

    By
    |

    Currently, on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the makers are focussing on Naira and Kriti's babies swap drama. The unexpected twists on the show are keeping the audiences glued to the show. It has to be recalled that Kriti comes out of coma. She and Naksh come to Goenka house to meet the new member of the family. On the other hand, Kartik ia guilty as the situation made him swap the baby and he is unable to correct the situation.

    But according to the latest spoiler, the family members will get to know the truth. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes.

    Naira’s Medical Condition

    It has to be recalled that Naira, who was suffering from a tumour earlier, was cured. But the doctor had warned Kartik that Naira should not get any shock in the future.

    Major Showdown At Goenka House

    But when Kriti and Naksh come to know about their baby, there will be a major showdown. Kriti will be upset with her brother and break all ties with him and Naksh slaps Kartik.

    Naira Locks Herself In A Room With The Baby!

    It is also being said that Singhanias and Goenkas will break all ties. Naira will be disappointed and will lock herself in a room with Krish. Kirti will beg Naira to return her child.

    Naira Loses Her Memory Again!

    While a few spoilers suggest that Naira will lose memory in shock, a few other spoilers suggest that post this incident, Kartik and Naira will meet with an accident and Naira will lose memory. This time, she won't be even able to recognise Kartik.

    Most Read: Palak Jain Dances Her Heart Out At Her Pre-wedding Function; Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony!

    Story first published: Thursday, February 7, 2019, 18:47 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 7, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue