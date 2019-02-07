Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Kriti, Kartik & Naira To Have A Major Showdown; Naira To Lose Memory!
Currently, on Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai the makers are focussing on Naira and Kriti's babies swap drama. The unexpected twists on the show are keeping the audiences glued to the show. It has to be recalled that Kriti comes out of coma. She and Naksh come to Goenka house to meet the new member of the family. On the other hand, Kartik ia guilty as the situation made him swap the baby and he is unable to correct the situation.
But according to the latest spoiler, the family members will get to know the truth. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episodes.
Naira’s Medical Condition
It has to be recalled that Naira, who was suffering from a tumour earlier, was cured. But the doctor had warned Kartik that Naira should not get any shock in the future.
Major Showdown At Goenka House
But when Kriti and Naksh come to know about their baby, there will be a major showdown. Kriti will be upset with her brother and break all ties with him and Naksh slaps Kartik.
Naira Locks Herself In A Room With The Baby!
It is also being said that Singhanias and Goenkas will break all ties. Naira will be disappointed and will lock herself in a room with Krish. Kirti will beg Naira to return her child.
Naira Loses Her Memory Again!
While a few spoilers suggest that Naira will lose memory in shock, a few other spoilers suggest that post this incident, Kartik and Naira will meet with an accident and Naira will lose memory. This time, she won't be even able to recognise Kartik.
Most Read: Palak Jain Dances Her Heart Out At Her Pre-wedding Function; Looks Radiant At Haldi Ceremony!