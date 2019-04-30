Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Naira Makes A Blunder; Khushwant Walia To Enter The Show!

Dadi Not Happy With Naira Entering Business Field!

Currently, the show deals with Naira entering the business world to held Goenkas. While all the family members encourage Naira, Dadi doesn't like the idea of Naira doing business as she feels Naira lacks expertise!

Naira Organises An Exhibition

Naira organises an exhibition at her Singhania house and invites the clients through e-invites. She also expects many guests at the exhibition who would buy the exclusive pieces, which will help them pay off the investors.

Naira Makes A Blunder!

Kartik is impressed with Naira's smartness and hard work. Unfortunately, Naira makes a big blunder while making e-invite. She changes the date in the invite and doesn't realise the mistake! What will happen next should be seen in the upcoming episode.

Khushwant Walia To Enter The Show

According to the latest report, Naagin 3 actor Khushwant Walia will be entering the show. He will apparently play a popular fashion designer, Mihir Kapoor on the show.

Khushwant To Play Famous, Rich & Arrogant Fashion Designer

Khuswant was quoted by TOI as saying, "I play Mihir Kapoor, a famous, rich and arrogant fashion designer. He is a no-nonsense guy. It's a positive character. What's interesting about 'YRKKH' is that none of the characters in it are negative, only the situation is."

Khushwant On Entering The Show Mid-way

Interestingly, the actor has joined every show mid-way. The actor feels that it is challenging to join the show mid-way. He adds, "Right from my first show Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyara Pyara to YRKKH, I have always joined a show midway. Honestly, it's more challenging than coming on board since inception."

Joining Show Mid-way Can Be Tough!

"An artiste doesn't get a lot of time to make an impression on the audience. Since the cast members of a show share a close bond if they shoot for it from the beginning, gelling with them when you join midway can be tough, too. But I am accustomed to this challenge."