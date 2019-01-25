Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Naira Gets To Know About Baby Swap; Why Deblina Missing From The Show?

YRKKH Latest Update: Kartik Confused!

Unfortunately, the baby dies due to complications. Kartik is shattered and his family members are also not around to console him. Meanwhile, the nurse gives him Kriti's baby. Kartik get confused.

Naira Misunderstands Naksh’s Baby As Her Baby!

When Naira asks about the baby, Kartik gives Nakh and Kriti's baby. Naira misunderstands it is her baby. The family members enter the ward and they too, think that it is Naira's baby and are happy.

Naksh Is Shattered; Kartik Is Guilty

While Naksh thinks his baby died and cries badly, Naira is happy with Kriti's baby. Kartik doesn't reveal the truth for some time as he sees Naira and other family members happy, but is guilty that Naksh is sad.

Naira Gets To Know The Truth

Kartik is also confused and nervous. Naira doubts seeing Kartik in such condition and feels that he is hiding something. Naira gets to know about the baby swap and is shocked that her baby passed away.

Deblina Chatterjee Missing From The Show!

It has to be recalled that Deblina Chatterjee had replaced Kanchi Singh as Gayu on the show. Although initially, she was introduced and she has gone missing from the show since a month. It has to be recalled that there were several reports that suggested that she might create rift between Kartik & Naira, about love story with Samarth and it was even said that she might turn surrogate mother for Kartik and Naira's child. But nothing as such happened.

Why Is Deblina Missing From The Show?

Regarding Deblina's track, a source told Spotboye, "Deblina is not shooting for the show at this point. Currently, we are only focusing on Kartik-Naira and Naksh-Keerti's stories." Apparently, the makers have changed their plan and Deblina is not aware of it!

The Actress Hopes To Make A Comeback Soon!

When Deblina was asked about the same, she told the entertainment portal, "While I was signing the show, the makers did inform me that owing to a certain track, I might have to wait in between. I am considering this to be the phase. I hope to make a comeback soon."