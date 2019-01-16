YRKKH SPOILER: Major Twist! Naira To Undergo Pre-mature Delivery; Here’s Who Will Die On The Show!

Kriti Dies In The Car Accident!

Naira's scary dream turns true! Earlier, it was said that Aditya's girlfriend would die. But, it is neither Naira nor Aditya's girlfriend who will die. Apparently, Kriti will die in a car accident. The entire family will be shattered on hearing the news.

Naksh Blames Naira For Kriti’s Death!

Naksh is heartbroken with his wife and unborn baby's death. He will put entire blame on Naira, as it was her plan to go on a road trip.

Naira Goes Into Depression

Naira will be shattered with Kriti and her unborn baby's death. Adding to this, her brother Naksh's blame would put her into depression.

Depression Leads To Pre-mature Delivery; Naira’s Baby Dies!

Due to depression, Naira will undergo pre-mature delivery. According to Tellychakkar report, the baby too, won't survive long, and yet again, Naira will go into a trauma.