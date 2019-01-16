YRKKH SPOILER: Major Twist! Naira To Undergo Pre-mature Delivery; Here’s Who Will Die On The Show!
Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was among the top 5 shows. But the show has witnessed a major drop. The makers are trying their best to keep the viewers hooked to the show. Currently, the show deals with Kriti and Naira's pregnancy. They are shown heavily pregnant and are on a trip. Apparently, they are trying to expose Aditya! But their plan might backfire as Aditya plans Naira and Kriti's accident! The viewers will witness major twists on the show.
We had already revealed that an accident in the Goenka family would shock everyone. Check out what's in store in the upcoming episode!
Kriti Dies In The Car Accident!
Naira's scary dream turns true! Earlier, it was said that Aditya's girlfriend would die. But, it is neither Naira nor Aditya's girlfriend who will die. Apparently, Kriti will die in a car accident. The entire family will be shattered on hearing the news.
Naksh Blames Naira For Kriti’s Death!
Naksh is heartbroken with his wife and unborn baby's death. He will put entire blame on Naira, as it was her plan to go on a road trip.
Naira Goes Into Depression
Naira will be shattered with Kriti and her unborn baby's death. Adding to this, her brother Naksh's blame would put her into depression.
Depression Leads To Pre-mature Delivery; Naira’s Baby Dies!
Due to depression, Naira will undergo pre-mature delivery. According to Tellychakkar report, the baby too, won't survive long, and yet again, Naira will go into a trauma.
