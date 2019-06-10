Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Kartik Seen With Vedika & Son; Naira Lives In Goa With Kairav

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Takes 5-year Leap!

As revealed in our earlier spoiler alert, Kartik and Naira will part ways post five-year leap. While Kartik will not be aware that Naira is alive, Naira will be seen living in Goa, every moment recalling Kartik's love.

Naira Lives In Goa With Her Son

Naira will be seen living with different identity in Goa along with her son Kairav. She will be teaching yoga. She also has a close friend who is a tattoo artist, but Naira wouldn't have revealed anything to her.

Kairav Reminds Naira Of Kartik

In the upcoming episode, Naira will be seen saving a girl's life. She recalls her life, how much she loved Kartik, but he doubted her. Kairav, Naira and Kartik's cute son, reminds Naira of Kartik and she is seen smiling.

Kartik Lives With His Family, Vedika & Her Son

On the other hand, Kartik is seen living with his family. He also has a new family now - Vedika and her son Vansh. Kartik recalls Naira, but he also doesn't forgive her as he feels she betrayed him. Although he is shattered, he will be seen living happily just for his family's sake.

Naira Worried

It will be both Kartik and Naira's sons first day at school and the kids will be super excited. While Kartik plans for a party with Vansh and his friends, Naira is worried as she feels the people at school might ask Kairav regarding his father.