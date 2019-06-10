Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Post Leap, Kartik Seen With Vedika & Son; Naira Lives In Goa With Kairav
Star Plus' popular show, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has witnessed a major drop. The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are all set to introduce new twists on the show to bring the show back to the top slot. The show has been in news for the leap. Post leap, new characters - Pankhuri Awasthy and two kids will be entering the show. The much awaited leap will happen today and here's what you need to know!
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Takes 5-year Leap!
As revealed in our earlier spoiler alert, Kartik and Naira will part ways post five-year leap. While Kartik will not be aware that Naira is alive, Naira will be seen living in Goa, every moment recalling Kartik's love.
Naira Lives In Goa With Her Son
Naira will be seen living with different identity in Goa along with her son Kairav. She will be teaching yoga. She also has a close friend who is a tattoo artist, but Naira wouldn't have revealed anything to her.
Kairav Reminds Naira Of Kartik
In the upcoming episode, Naira will be seen saving a girl's life. She recalls her life, how much she loved Kartik, but he doubted her. Kairav, Naira and Kartik's cute son, reminds Naira of Kartik and she is seen smiling.
Kartik Lives With His Family, Vedika & Her Son
On the other hand, Kartik is seen living with his family. He also has a new family now - Vedika and her son Vansh. Kartik recalls Naira, but he also doesn't forgive her as he feels she betrayed him. Although he is shattered, he will be seen living happily just for his family's sake.
Naira Worried
It will be both Kartik and Naira's sons first day at school and the kids will be super excited. While Kartik plans for a party with Vansh and his friends, Naira is worried as she feels the people at school might ask Kairav regarding his father.
Is Naira in touch with her family? Who is Vedika and how she entered Goenka house? How the makers plan to make the couple reunite? Stay locked to this space for the latest updates of the show.
Most Read: Parth Samthaan, Erica Fernandes, Shaheer Sheikh & Others Attend Ekta Kapoor's B'day Bash: Inside PICS