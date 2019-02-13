Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Kartik-Naira Meet With An Accident; Naira Fakes Her Memory Loss!
The makers of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai are keeping the viewers hooked to the show with the unexpected twists. In the latest episode, we saw Kartik escapes the fatal accident and comes back to Goenka house to meet Naira. But Manish stops him from meeting Naira. Manish and Akhilesh ask Kartik to stay away from them and Kartik agrees, but requests them to let him meet Naira for one last time. But his pleads go unheard. As Kartik waits for Naira, she calls Kartik (on phone) to talk to him. Check out the upcoming twists on the show.
Naira To Forgive Kartik!
We assume that Naira realises that Kartik hid the truth because of his love for her. She forgives Kartik and even asks entire family to forgive him. But the new promo indicates the new twist on the show!
Kartik & Naira Meet With An Accident!
In the new promo, Kartik and Naira are seen happily singing and travelling in a car. As they stop the car, a lorry hits their car. Naira is shown admitted in the hospital.
Naira Shocks Kartik By Calling Him A Doctor
The doctor calls out Naira's name and tells her that it was a small accident and she will be fine. Kartik asks Naira as to how is she feeling, but will be shocked to hear Naira calling him a doctor!
Naira Loses Her Memory
As we revealed earlier, in the spoiler update that Naira will be losing her memory due to the accident. Kartik is yet again determined to bring her back to normal.
Naira Fakes Memory Loss!
But, according to the latest spoiler, it is being said that Naira is faking her memory loss in order to stay away from Kartik and get closer to Kriti and Naksh's baby, Krish! But if Naira forgives Kartik, why she would fake memory loss!
