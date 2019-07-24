Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai SPOILER: Surbhi Chandna To Enter; Will Kartik & Naira Meet At Hospital?
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is keeping the viewers glued to the show with unexpected twists. Recently, the makers introduced a major twist in the form of a leap on the show. Post the leap, Naira and Kartik were shown living separately. Naira is living with son Kairav, while Kartik is staying with his family, and Vedika and son. The second twist in the show was Kartik and Vedika's wedding. The viewers are upset with the same and wanted 'KaIra' back. Now, the makers have introduced the third twist which might make the fans' wish come true. Read on to know the latest update and the upcoming twist on the show.
Yeh Rishta Latest Update: Naira In Dilemma
Kairav is diagnosed with a blood clotting disorder and the doctors wish to know the details of Naira and Kairav's father's medical history. Naira reveals to the doctor that she suffered from the disorder years back and had undergone surgery as well. To treat Kairav, doctors ask Naira to get her medical reports, which puts her in a dilemma.
Kartik & Vedika's Engagement
At Kartik's house, Dadi calls the pandit to fix Kartik and Vedika's engagement date. Also, Vedika misinterprets Kartik's gesture (as he saves her from getting injured) and starts dreaming about him. Meanwhile, Kartik feels restless and wants to talk to Kairav.
Kairav Runs To Meet Kartik
In the upcoming episode, Naira and Liza get Kairav to the hospital for his surgery. At the hospital, Naira hides seeing Kartik. Apparently, Kartik and Vedika visit the same hospital to get Dadi's reports. But Kairav runs recklessly on seeing Kartik. Will Kartik and Naira meet because of Kairav?
Surbhi Chandna To Enter Yeh Rishta...
Also, the viewers will get to watch Surbhi Chandna on the show. As the viewers are aware, Surbhi will be seen as Dr Ishaani on the new show, Sanjivani. Apparently, Naira will be asked to meet Dr Ishaani for Kairav's surgery.
Surbhi Promotes Sanjivani On Yeh Rishta...
Surbhi will be seen in one episode on the show. She will be promoting her new show Sanjivani, which also stars Namit Khanna, Ronit Roy, Sanyantani Ghosh, Mohnish Behl and Gurdeep Kohli in the lead roles.
Most Read: Nach Baliye 9: Prince Narula-Yuvika & 4 Other Jodis Get Hi5; Are They Saved From Elimination?