English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suwarna Aka Parul Chauhan Quits The Show; Here’s Why!

    By
    |

    It has to be recalled that Parul Chauhan got married to her boyfriend Chirag Thakkar on December 12, 2018. The actress, who plays the role of Suwarna, Kartik's mother and Naira's mother-in-law on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been associated with the show since two-and-a-half years. The actress has been missing from the show for quite some time now. Apparently, the actress has decided to quit the show! No, the wedding is not the reason. Read on to know the reason!

    Why Parul Chauhan Quit YRKKH?

    The show recently revolved around Naira and Keerti's pregnancy and the latter even delivering a baby boy. Apparently, Parul didn't want to play the role of a grandmother at such an early age in her career. Hence, she decided to quit the show.

    Parul Confirms The Report

    The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, I have quit the show as I was not ready to play the role of a grandmother's role at such an early stage of my career. I felt I won't be able to do justice to the role. I spoke to Rajan sir (Producer) and thankfully he understood my concerns."

    The Actress Is On A Break

    Parul got recently married and she has been making the most of this break. She has been travelling, taking care of herself and devoting time to her personal life.

    Parul Is Not In Hurry To Return To Work!

    She told the leading daily, "I am enjoying the break and not in any hurry to return to work. I went to stay with my parents at my house for few days. Doing a daily soap becomes very hectic, you end up getting no time for yourself. Hence, I am also working on body and taking care of myself. I am enjoying the break."

    Most Read: Meghna Naidu SECRETLY Married For Two Years; Reveals Why She Hid The Marriage For So Long!

    Story first published: Thursday, April 11, 2019, 16:58 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 11, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue