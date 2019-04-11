Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suwarna Aka Parul Chauhan Quits The Show; Here’s Why!
It has to be recalled that Parul Chauhan got married to her boyfriend Chirag Thakkar on December 12, 2018. The actress, who plays the role of Suwarna, Kartik's mother and Naira's mother-in-law on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has been associated with the show since two-and-a-half years. The actress has been missing from the show for quite some time now. Apparently, the actress has decided to quit the show! No, the wedding is not the reason. Read on to know the reason!
Why Parul Chauhan Quit YRKKH?
The show recently revolved around Naira and Keerti's pregnancy and the latter even delivering a baby boy. Apparently, Parul didn't want to play the role of a grandmother at such an early age in her career. Hence, she decided to quit the show.
Parul Confirms The Report
The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, I have quit the show as I was not ready to play the role of a grandmother's role at such an early stage of my career. I felt I won't be able to do justice to the role. I spoke to Rajan sir (Producer) and thankfully he understood my concerns."
The Actress Is On A Break
Parul got recently married and she has been making the most of this break. She has been travelling, taking care of herself and devoting time to her personal life.
Parul Is Not In Hurry To Return To Work!
She told the leading daily, "I am enjoying the break and not in any hurry to return to work. I went to stay with my parents at my house for few days. Doing a daily soap becomes very hectic, you end up getting no time for yourself. Hence, I am also working on body and taking care of myself. I am enjoying the break."
