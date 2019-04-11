Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Suwarna Aka Parul Chauhan Quits The Show; Here’s Why!

Why Parul Chauhan Quit YRKKH?

The show recently revolved around Naira and Keerti's pregnancy and the latter even delivering a baby boy. Apparently, Parul didn't want to play the role of a grandmother at such an early age in her career. Hence, she decided to quit the show.

Parul Confirms The Report

The actress was quoted by TOI as saying, "Yes, I have quit the show as I was not ready to play the role of a grandmother's role at such an early stage of my career. I felt I won't be able to do justice to the role. I spoke to Rajan sir (Producer) and thankfully he understood my concerns."

The Actress Is On A Break

Parul got recently married and she has been making the most of this break. She has been travelling, taking care of herself and devoting time to her personal life.

Parul Is Not In Hurry To Return To Work!

She told the leading daily, "I am enjoying the break and not in any hurry to return to work. I went to stay with my parents at my house for few days. Doing a daily soap becomes very hectic, you end up getting no time for yourself. Hence, I am also working on body and taking care of myself. I am enjoying the break."