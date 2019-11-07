Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai To Take The BIGGEST Leap; Will Shivangi And Mohsin Quit The Show?

'Biggest Leap On Biggest Show'

Rajan wrote, "Biggest Leap Feb 2020 On Biggest Show Is Inevitable #Nobody Is Bigger Than A Show#Be It Anybody # Humility Respect Toward A Show # Have With My Dkp Team In The Past Proved That #We Love Challenges #2020 Feburary."

Rajan Shahi Writes…

The producer further wrote, "#Leap Soon In And On "Biggest Show I Have Produced Till Date And Biggest Leap" # A Bold But A Collective Call Step To "Start Afresh With A Selected Cast "Feb 2020 " I Will Not Repeat Past Mistake #So Best Of Luck To My Behind The Scenes Strenght Of Creatives Writers Directors And Production# Biggest Show Biggest Leap #Nobody Is Above A Show🙏 A New Generatinon Of My Most Loved Jodi🙏."

Fans Worried If Shivangi & Mohsin Would Quit The Show

As soon as he announced the leap, fans of the show were worried if their favourite jodi, Kartik and Naira aka Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi will quit the show post the leap. A few fans even mentioned in the comments that they would stop watching the show if Mohsin and Shivangi are not part of the show. Take a look at a few fan comments!

Fan Comments: Sagar & Kusum

Sagar.lakhani.752: Mohsin and shivangi are the soul of this show. We accepted Akshara's death but we will not be able to see YRKKH without Kaira.

Kusum_pathak: dont dare to change🙏🙏🙏 lead as a sivin😘😘😘😘😘😘

Kaira_shivin_lifeline

"If you want the biggest leap in your biggest then that's ok. But don't forget your most loved jodi thing. Because Kartik and Naira is INCOMPLETE without each other. Agar pata chale ki Mohsin aur Shivangi me se kisi ka bhi exit hoga toh dekhna...dil se bol rahi hu apka yeh Titanic 100% dub jayega."

Nel & Romana

Nel_ahmed: #shivin aka #kaira is the most favourite Jodi not only India but also worldwide plz don't brock them ... Humble request 😭😭

Romanaali12: Kaira Shivin ko mat nikaly wo Dono ho plzzzzz.

Rohitkd

"Mohsin and Shivangi are the heart and soul of the show.If they are not going to be there not just me but I am sure legions of fans will quit the show for good.Agreed every long running show needs a makeover once in a while but if Kartik and Naira who are so dearly loved by millions will not be there then you have a guaranteed disaster waiting to happen."