Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 Years Celebration Party: Shivangi & Mohsin Dance Video Goes Viral!

Mohsin & Shivangi

At 10 years celebration party, Mohsin looked dashing in grey coloured stripped coat, while Shivangi looked stunning in an orange-coloured dress. The couple looked adorable together. Bothe the actors shared a few pictures on their Instagram account.

The Biggest #10YearChallenge Says Mohsin

In a picture Mohsin, Shivangi and Rajan Shahi are seen all set to cut the cake! Mohsin captioned the picture as, "MashaAllah The biggest #10yearschallenge @starplus and @rajan.shahi.543 show us how to do it like A Boss !!!"

Mohsin Writes...

He further wrote, "Yeh rishta is as relevant today as it was a decade ago. Big thankyou to The entire team & Rajan sir for letting us be a part of this beautiful show. We are overwhelmed every single day with the love and support. JazakAllah :))"

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 Years Celebration Party

Sharing another set of pictures and wrote, "Thanking each and everyone from every department associated with the show from the 1st day till now. InshaAllah ye journey aisehi chalti rahey....hope you guys r lyking the current track..big big twists comingup !!!"

Shehzad Writes...

Shehzad, who replaced Rishi Dev, shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "yeh rishta completes 10 years! so proud n happy to be a part of a legacy :) Thanku rajansir!!🤗 yes i know the eyes r closed lol 🤣😂 #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #aboutlastnight #yehrishtaturns10."

Rajan Shahi

The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi too shared a few collages from the celebration and captioned them as, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 10 YEAR CELEBRATION PARTY BY STAR PLUS."

Shivangi & Mohsin's Dance Video Goes Viral!

There was cake cutting and the team danced their heart out! Shivangi and Mohsin interacted with media and the duo broke into a quick dance to the song 'Tareefan', which is already going viral on social media.