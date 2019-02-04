Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 Years Celebration Party: Shivangi & Mohsin Dance Video Goes Viral!
It was an evening to remember as Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai team had a blast during show's 10 year celebration party! The producers organised a bash for the entire cast and crew of the show who partied hard and had a lot of fun! Mohsin Khan, Shivangi Joshi, Ali Hassan, Shilpa Raizada, Vaishnavi Rao, Shehzad Shaikh, Mohena Singh, Nidhi Uttam and others were seen in a stylish avatar. The Dadis and Nanis surprised everyone with their look! Lata Sabharwal and Medha Jamdotkar shed their traditional avatar and went glam for the party! Check out pictures from the party!
Mohsin & Shivangi
At 10 years celebration party, Mohsin looked dashing in grey coloured stripped coat, while Shivangi looked stunning in an orange-coloured dress. The couple looked adorable together. Bothe the actors shared a few pictures on their Instagram account.
The Biggest #10YearChallenge Says Mohsin
In a picture Mohsin, Shivangi and Rajan Shahi are seen all set to cut the cake! Mohsin captioned the picture as, "MashaAllah The biggest #10yearschallenge @starplus and @rajan.shahi.543 show us how to do it like A Boss !!!"
Mohsin Writes...
He further wrote, "Yeh rishta is as relevant today as it was a decade ago. Big thankyou to The entire team & Rajan sir for letting us be a part of this beautiful show. We are overwhelmed every single day with the love and support. JazakAllah :))"
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 10 Years Celebration Party
Sharing another set of pictures and wrote, "Thanking each and everyone from every department associated with the show from the 1st day till now. InshaAllah ye journey aisehi chalti rahey....hope you guys r lyking the current track..big big twists comingup !!!"
Shehzad Writes...
Shehzad, who replaced Rishi Dev, shared a few pictures from the party. Sharing this picture, the actor wrote, "yeh rishta completes 10 years! so proud n happy to be a part of a legacy :) Thanku rajansir!!🤗 yes i know the eyes r closed lol 🤣😂 #yrkkh #yehrishtakyakehlatahai #aboutlastnight #yehrishtaturns10."
Rajan Shahi
The producer of the show, Rajan Shahi too shared a few collages from the celebration and captioned them as, "YEH RISHTA KYA KEHLATA HAI 10 YEAR CELEBRATION PARTY BY STAR PLUS."
Shivangi & Mohsin's Dance Video Goes Viral!
There was cake cutting and the team danced their heart out! Shivangi and Mohsin interacted with media and the duo broke into a quick dance to the song 'Tareefan', which is already going viral on social media.
